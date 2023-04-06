Bulldogs bash Bama in SEC series opener Published 11:11 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Mississippi State digs the long ball.

The Bulldogs hit three home runs in the seventh inning, and four in the game, as they beat Alabama 12-8 on Thursday night.

It’s the first time Mississippi State (18-13, 2-8 Southeastern Conference) has won an SEC series opener this season, and it did it with a big seventh inning propelled by home runs.

Hunter Hines hit a solo shot with one out to put the Bulldogs ahead 5-4. Three batters later, Slate Alford hit a two-run homer. After a walk and a single, Kellum Clark cleared the bases with a three-run home run to make it 10-4.

Highfill’s home run was his second of the game and seventh of the season. He finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs.

The Bulldogs padded their lead with RBI singles by Luke Hancock in the eighth inning and Colton Ledbetter in the ninth, and then reliever K.C. Hunt worked in and out of trouble in the ninth to earn his second save.

Hunt pitched three innings and allowed three runs, two earned. Reliever Colby Holcombe (2-1) also allowed two runs in three innings and earned the win.

Alabama (22-9, 3-7) used six pitchers. Only Zane Probst, who pitched 1 2/3 innings, did not allow at least one run.

Mississippi State and Alabama play game two of their three-game series Friday at noon. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.