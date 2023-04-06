Gaul homers twice, but St. Al drops district game to Copiah Academy Published 6:14 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

Conner Gaul went deep, but St. Aloysius went down.

Gaul hit two home runs, but St. Al committed five errors that led to nine unearned runs and a 15-5 baseball loss to Copiah Academy on Thursday.

Gaul led off the second inning with a home run, and hit a two-run shot in the third, for his first two homers of the season. Unfortunately, Copiah scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and seven more in the second to take an early 10-2 lead and firm control of the game.

Copiah’s Gunner McKee was 3-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs scored. He singled in a run in the first inning and doubled in two more in the second. He also hit an RBI single and scored on Trey Wood’s double in the third inning to give the Colonels a 13-5 lead.

Tanner Hollingsworth was 2-for-4 with a triple, home run, and three RBIs for Copiah. Jake Ainsworth was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, and also pitched one inning of scoreless relief.

For St. Al, Carson Smith, Barrett Shows and Cole Autrey had two hits apiece. John David Liggett was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

St. Al (4-16, 1-8 MAIS District 3-5A) will host Cathedral in another district series beginning Tuesday at Bazinsky Field. The teams will also play April 13 in Natchez and April 14 back in Vicksburg. All three games start at 6 p.m.