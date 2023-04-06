Household Hazardous Waste Day set for June 3 Published 10:06 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

Warren County’s Household Hazardous Waste Day event is officially set for June 3 at Sherman Avenue Elementary School.

The Board of Supervisors during its Monday meeting voted to hire hazardous waste contractor Tradebe Environmental Services for a third year at a 5-percent increase. They also voted to purchase food for volunteers working the event.

Held each year in June, Household Hazardous Waste Day is an opportunity for residents to dispose of any items that can’t be recycled or thrown away with household garbage.

Items that can be disposed of at Warren County’s Hazardous Waste Day event include:

Batteries

Used motor oil

Antifreeze

Insecticides

Tires

Pesticides

Aerosols

Acids

Metals (including appliances, brass, aluminum, copper, steel and bi-metal cans)

Flammable liquids

Paint

Computer equipment

L.P. Cylinders

TVs

Fluorescent lightbulbs

Ammunition

Document shredding (please remove all staples and paperclips)

The county will also offer proper disposal of the American flag.

“Now the real fun begins,” Board Vice President Jeff Holland said after the event date was officially set.