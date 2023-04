Luvella Herman Published 9:35 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

Graveside services for Luvella Herman, 89, will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Anguilla Cemetery in Anguilla, MS. Evangelist Marilyn Andrews will be officiating the services. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Mrs. Herman died on March 24, 2023, in Rolling Fork, MS.