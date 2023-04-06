NEEDS FOR ROLLING FORK: Community Distribution Site has reached capacity

Published 10:52 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

The Community Distribution Site at the Sharkey-Issaquena Academy has reached capacity for donated items, the Sharkey County Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday morning.

“At this time, we would like to ask that those looking to donate items hold onto them until a new donation location is announced,” the announcement read.

A new donation site is anticipated to be announced as soon as Thursday afternoon.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

This will not affect the distribution of donated goods, the EMA said. Those in need can still visit the Community Distribution Site to receive non-perishable food, household supplies, personal hygiene items, water, ice and a hot meal.

“Donations are still needed. Please continue to collect items for our community,” the announcement continued. “We will announce a new location for donation collection very soon.”

Those who would like to make monetary donations are asked to visit cfwashco.org to donate to the South Delta Disaster Recovery Fund. All funds collected will go to those affected by the March 24 tornadoes in Sharkey County.

Volunteers will still be required at the current Community Distribution Site to distribute and sort donated goods. Those who wish to volunteer are asked to visit VolunteerMississippi.org for more information.

More News

Residents Beware: Distemper on the rise among local raccoon population

Vicksburg Warren school board considers options for Rolling Fork assistance

Mississippi Parent of the Year Kim Nailor speaks about her mission to help

Warren County Land Records March 27 to April 3

Print Article