NEEDS FOR ROLLING FORK: Community Distribution Site has reached capacity Published 10:52 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

The Community Distribution Site at the Sharkey-Issaquena Academy has reached capacity for donated items, the Sharkey County Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday morning.

“At this time, we would like to ask that those looking to donate items hold onto them until a new donation location is announced,” the announcement read.

A new donation site is anticipated to be announced as soon as Thursday afternoon.

This will not affect the distribution of donated goods, the EMA said. Those in need can still visit the Community Distribution Site to receive non-perishable food, household supplies, personal hygiene items, water, ice and a hot meal.

“Donations are still needed. Please continue to collect items for our community,” the announcement continued. “We will announce a new location for donation collection very soon.”

Those who would like to make monetary donations are asked to visit cfwashco.org to donate to the South Delta Disaster Recovery Fund. All funds collected will go to those affected by the March 24 tornadoes in Sharkey County.

Volunteers will still be required at the current Community Distribution Site to distribute and sort donated goods. Those who wish to volunteer are asked to visit VolunteerMississippi.org for more information.