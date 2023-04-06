Redwood Elementary School Raises $2,500 to help Rolling Fork Tornado Victims Published 5:05 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

1 of 2

Redwood Elementary students and staff presented a check for $2,500 to United Way of West Central Mississippi on Wednesday to help support victims affected by the Rolling Fork tornado.

“We all are on their side. The support that has hit that community is overwhelming. They need a lot of things and a lot of work. Hopefully, they will know that we are here to help them in the best way we can to make their days a little brighter in the eye of adversity,” Principal Buddy Wooten said.

In response to the tornado that swept through Rolling Fork on March 24, administrators at Redwood Elementary immediately took action by organizing a two-week free-dress fundraising project that allowed students to dress out of uniforms. Parents of Redwood students participated by donating $10 to support the cause. All disaster relief dollars donated to United Way of West Central Mississippi will go to the affected area.

“This particular donation means a lot to me because these children at this school know what disaster does to their families, and to see them take a stand to say now it’s our turn to give back to another community is powerful,” Michele Connelly, Executive Director of United Way of West Central Mississippi said.

For more information on the Rolling Fork Tornado Relief Fund, visit https://www. unitedwayvicksburg.org/ tornado-relief