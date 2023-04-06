Redwood Elementary School Raises $2,500 to help Rolling Fork Tornado Victims 

Published 5:05 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

Redwood Elementary students and staff presented a check for $2,500 to United Way of West Central Mississippi on Wednesday to help support victims affected by the Rolling Fork tornado.

“We all are on their side. The support that has hit that community is overwhelming. They need a lot of things and a lot of work. Hopefully, they will know that we are here to help them in the best way we can to make their days a little brighter in the eye of adversity,” Principal Buddy Wooten said.

In response to the tornado that swept through Rolling Fork on March 24, administrators at Redwood Elementary immediately took action by organizing a two-week free-dress fundraising project that allowed students to dress out of uniforms. Parents of Redwood students participated by donating $10 to support the cause. All disaster relief dollars donated to United Way of West Central Mississippi will go to the affected area.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

“This particular donation means a lot to me because these children at this school know what disaster does to their families, and to see them take a stand to say now it’s our turn to give back to another community is powerful,” Michele Connelly, Executive Director of United Way of West Central Mississippi said.

For more information on the Rolling Fork Tornado Relief Fund, visit https://www.unitedwayvicksburg.org/tornado-relief

More News

18-wheeler clips side of Vicksburg Warren School District bus

Residents Beware: Distemper on the rise among local raccoon population

Vicksburg Warren school board considers options for Rolling Fork assistance

Mississippi Parent of the Year Kim Nailor speaks about her mission to help

Print Article