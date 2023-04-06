Southern Miss takes baseball series opener from Old Dominion Published 6:59 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

Slade Wilks continued his power surge, and so did Southern Miss.

Wilks homered for the seventh time in 10 games, and added an RBI single as well, to lead Southern Miss to a 4-2 victory in its series opener against Old Dominion on Thursday.

Southern Miss (18-10, 6-4 Sun Belt Conference) won its third game in a row, and for the sixth time in eight games.

Wilks led off the fourth inning with his 11th home run of the season to break a scoreless tie. Danny Lynch hit a two-run double later in the inning, and Wilks’ RBI single in the top of the fifth put the Golden Eagles ahead 4-0.

Lynch finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

With ace Tanner Hall on the mound, the four-run lead was plenty. Hall (6-2) allowed one run, four hits and two walks in 7 2/3 innings, and struck out seven.

Hall carried a shutout into the eighth inning. It was broken up by Duffy Logan’s one-out home run, and after walking Camden Grimes Hall was pulled in favor of reliever Kros Silvey.

Silvey got out of the eighth without incident. He gave up two hits and a run in the ninth, but struck out Robbie O’Neal to lock up his fourth save of the season.

Southern Miss and Old Dominion (22-7, 7-3) will play again Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at noon.