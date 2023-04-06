Warren Central’s softball, baseball showdowns vs. Northwest Rankin postponed

Published 2:49 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Northwest Rankin's Brady Saxton (8) checks his swing as Warren Central catcher Seth Sterling catches the pitch during Tuesday's game in Flowood. The teams were supposed to play again Friday at Viking Field in Vicksburg, but the game was postponed until April 13 because of a forecast for heavy rain. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Warren Central will have to wait a while for its region championship showdowns with Northwest Rankin.

WC’s baseball and softball teams were both scheduled to play Northwest Rankin late this week, but those contests have been postponed because of the threat of bad weather. Steady rain is in the forecast for Thursday night, Friday and into Saturday.

The Lady Vikes and Lady Cougars moved their softball game from Thursday to Monday at 5:15 p.m., at Northwest Rankin. The junior varsity teams will play at 4 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Warren Central needs to win to have a chance at the MHSAA Region 6-6A championship. If it wins by two runs, it will win the title, and if by one run it will be decided by tiebreakers. Northwest Rankin beat WC 1-0 earlier this season, and would take the region title outright with another victory.

The baseball teams, meanwhile, postponed their Friday game until next Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. at Warren Central. The junior varsity teams will play at 5 p.m.

Warren Central and Northwest Rankin have split their first two meetings this season — WC won 6-1 on March 10, and Northwest won 13-3 on Tuesday — so the Region 6-6A championship will go to the winner of game three of their season series.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

Who’s Hot

Warren Central’s Abby Morgan wins Athlete of the Week award

St. Al’s Scallions signs with Hinds cheer team

Bad night at the ballpark sends Warren Central to loss vs. Northwest Rankin

Print Article