Warren Central’s softball, baseball showdowns vs. Northwest Rankin postponed Published 2:49 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

Warren Central will have to wait a while for its region championship showdowns with Northwest Rankin.

WC’s baseball and softball teams were both scheduled to play Northwest Rankin late this week, but those contests have been postponed because of the threat of bad weather. Steady rain is in the forecast for Thursday night, Friday and into Saturday.

The Lady Vikes and Lady Cougars moved their softball game from Thursday to Monday at 5:15 p.m., at Northwest Rankin. The junior varsity teams will play at 4 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

Warren Central needs to win to have a chance at the MHSAA Region 6-6A championship. If it wins by two runs, it will win the title, and if by one run it will be decided by tiebreakers. Northwest Rankin beat WC 1-0 earlier this season, and would take the region title outright with another victory.

The baseball teams, meanwhile, postponed their Friday game until next Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. at Warren Central. The junior varsity teams will play at 5 p.m.

Warren Central and Northwest Rankin have split their first two meetings this season — WC won 6-1 on March 10, and Northwest won 13-3 on Tuesday — so the Region 6-6A championship will go to the winner of game three of their season series.