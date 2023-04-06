Warren County Land Records March 27 to April 3 Published 1:11 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period March 27 to April 3.

Warranty Deeds

*Dennis W. Moore and Elizabeth M. Moore to Gina Townsend and Chelsea M. Ables, Part of Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Billy C. Berch to Dame Beard and Eric Carson, Part of Lot 6, Bolling Subdivision.

*Ollie Hardaway Jr. and Enid Hardaway to Randy Breland Jr., Lot 82, Warrenton Heights.

*Katherine Emily (Moores) Brusche and Lee Moores to Katherine D. Cassell, Lot 52, Brookwood Place Part 3.

*Larry G. Chang, Trustee, and Frank K. Change, Revocable Trust, to Larry G. Change, Lot 171, Marion Park No. 2 — Block B.

*Sharp Enterprises Inc. to Wooten Properties LLC and Curb Appeals Real Estate LLC, Block 60, Part of Lot 286, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Karen Faulk Williams and Faulk’s Farm and Garden Shop Inc. to Jypsy Salon & Spa LLC., Block 47, Lot 254, Vicksburg Proper Blocks 1-65.

*Fix Pad Holdings LLC to Essie Smith, Lot 11 of Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Debra Grayson to Rolesha King, Block 3, Lot 8, Green Meadows Subdivision.

*Ashley Soverns Hearn and Richard O. Hearn to Amber Jinkins, Lot 5, No City Tax Subdivision No. 1.

*Iris Ann Hogg to Michael Shawn Williams and Vickie L. Williams, Part of Northeast ¼ of Southwest ¼ of Section 5, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Brian E. Roach and Pamela A. Roach to Wilson Hyland and Elizabeth Burleson Hyland, Part of Section 4, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Lot 16, Dabney Residential Subdivision; Part of Lot 4, Jetts.

*Sara E. Salazar and Kenneth E. Rinicker Jr. to Jonathan Fischer Ivey, Lot 9 and Part of Lot 10, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part D.

*Billy R. Leist to Kevin D. (Dewayne) Strawbridge and Mammie E. Strawbridge, Part of Section 26, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Katina M. Nowell to Commie R. Nowell Jr., Part of Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Pierce Properties LLC to Vicksburg MHP LLC, Part of Section 37, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Gina Townsend to Richard Bartlett Roessler and Tami Jo Roessler, Lot 126, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

*Sheldon Shippee to Michael Rowland and Kelly S. Rowland, Lot 63, Camelot Estates No. 5.

Deeds of Trust

*Gina Townsend and Chelsea M. Ables to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Kirk Brothers Chevrolet of Vicksburg, Cannon Kirk Properties LLC and Bruce Cannon Kirk to Atwood Chevrolet Inc.; Part of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East; Part of Lots 8, 9, 10, V&M Subdivision; Lot 60, Fair Hill No. 3.

*Paul V. Barnes and Sandra E. Barnes to New Day Financial LLC, Lot 213, Openwood Plantation No. 6.

*Joyce Ann Beacham to Cadence Bank, Block 2, Lot 9, Bowmar Ave. Addition.

*Dame Beard and Eric Carson Sr. to Cadence Bank, Part of Lot 6, Bolling Subdivision.

*Randy Breland Jr. to Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Home Loans, Lot 82, Warrenton Heights.

*Kevin D. (Dewayne) Strawbridge and Mammie E. Strawbridge to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 26, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Jonathon Fischer Ivey to Cadence Bank, Lot 9 and Part of Lot 10, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part D.

*Michael Rowland and Kelly S. Rowland to Cadence Bank, Lot 63, Camelot Estates No. 5.

*Katherine D. Cassell to Townebank Mortgage, Lot 52, Brookwood Place Part 3.

*Vicksburg MHP LLC to Community First Bank, Part of Section 37, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Monty Simpkins to Crevitt Properties, Part of Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Part of Lot 51 and 52, Reading Survey.

*Amber Jinkins to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Lot 5, No City Tax Subdivision No. 1.

Wilson Hyland and Elizabeth Burleson Hyland to First Commercial, Part of Section 4, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Lot 16, Dabney Residential Subdivision; Part of Lot 4, Jetts.

*Ronnie Eugene Fuller and Stephanie Fuller to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 101-A, Wildwood No. 2.

*Edward Morrell Herring to Mutual Credit Union, Part of West ½ of Northwest ¼ of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Rolesha King to USDA Rural Development, Block 3, Lot 8, Green Meadows Subdivision.

*Tammi D. Sims to Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Mr. Cooper, Lot 65 and Part of Lot 64, Enchanted Hills No. 1.

*Essie Smith to Navy Federal Credit Union, Lot 11 of Section 7, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Richard Barlett Roessler and Tami Jo Roessler to Pentagon Federal Credit Union, Lot 126, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

*Mary Monteal Sills to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 23, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Michael Shawn Williams and Vickie L. Williams to 21st Mortgage Corporation, Part of Northeast ¼ of Southwest ¼ of Section 5, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

Marriage Licenses

*Louis Edward Jackson, 57, Mississippi, to Connie Thornton, 69, Mississippi.