WORSHIP THE SON: 74th Easter Sunrise Service set for Sunday

Published 10:56 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

By John Surratt

YMCA Easter Sunrise participants Chris Goodin, left, Phillip Doiron, the Rev. Casey Fisher of Greater Grove Street MBC and the Rev. Harrell Moore of Hawkins United Methodist Church stand at Fort Hill in the Vicksburg National Military Park. The service is in its 74th year. (Photo Submitted)

The Junius Ward Johnson YMCA will hold its 74th Easter Sunrise Service atop Fort Hill beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

“We will have two reverends; one is Casey Fisher and he is from the Greater Grove Street Missionary Baptist Church. The other reverend is Harrell Moore and he is with Hawkins United Methodist Church,” YMCA Executive Director Philip Doiron said. “This is an interdenominational service.”

He said music for the service will be provided by The Goodins of Vicksburg, a Christian music band.

Doiron said people attending the service can park along Confederate Avenue in the park.

“It used to be they had to park by the Cairo and get shuttled up,” he said, urging people to arrive early “because they’re (park rangers) going stack parking in and the more people that come, the further down Confederate Avenue the parking’s going to be and the longer the walk you’re going to have to get back to the fort.”

And while the present forecast for Sunday looks good, if the service has to be canceled because of weather, Doiron said a notice will be posted on the YMCA’s Facebook page “and I’ll be at the gate to turn people around.”

