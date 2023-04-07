ERDC FUN FACT: ERDC on the Outer Banks Published 8:00 am Friday, April 7, 2023

Did you know?

ERDC’s Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory operates a Field Research Facility (FRF) on the beaches of the Atlantic Ocean in Duck, North Carolina. Since its formation, the FRF has contributed to coastal research that stretches back to 1977. Few locations on the globe provide a better archive of wave, water, bathymetry and other forces that shape nearshore conditions. The records have evolved through time alongside the development of new tools, technologies and approaches. Much of the current research at the FRF has not only served to further advance these capabilities but has also supported the conversion of these technologies into tools to support research or coastal project design, construction and operation in other locations.

