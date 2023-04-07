Local Letter Carriers announce 31st Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Published 11:17 am Friday, April 7, 2023

May 13 marks the 31st Anniversary of one of America’s greatest days of giving — the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Each year on the second Saturday in May, Letter Carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from our customers. These donations, collected locally by Vicksburg Branch 94, go directly to local food pantries to provide food to people in Vicksburg who need support.

Currently, there are millions of Americans who are unsure where their next meal will come from. More than 13 million are children who feel hunger’s impact on their overall health and ability to perform in school. More than 5 million seniors over the age of 60 are food insecure.

“Our Food Drive’s timing is crucial Food Banks and Pantries often receive the majority of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas Holiday Season,” the organization said in a release. “By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at the time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need. “

The Vicksburg Letter Carriers with the U.S. Postal Service, your local United Way and Eddie and Amy Vaughn Melton will be collecting non-perishable food items in Vicksburg and the surrounding Warren County area Saturday, May 13 for distribution to local agencies. The Letter Carriers of Vicksburg will be doing the Food Drive in the honor of Kimmy Melton, the daughter of Eddie and Amy Melton.

Participating in this year’s Letter Carrier Stamp Out Hunger is simple. Just leave a non-perishable food donation by your mailbox on Saturday, May 13, and your Letter Carrier will do the rest. With your help, Letter Carriers and the U.S. Postal Service we can help fight to end hunger.