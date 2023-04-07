More than 1,500 without power in Warren County Published 8:51 am Friday, April 7, 2023

An estimated 1,577 Entergy customers in Warren County were without power Friday morning.

Entergy customer service representative Victoria Love said 987 Entergy customers were without power in Bovina when the main breaker in that area went out at about 8:30 a.m. She said crews rerouted power to restore service to the area.

In Vicksburg, 590 people in the U.S. 61 South area lost power when a tree fell about 5:15 a.m., breaking off a cross arm holding power lines and affecting people in an area along U.S. 61 from near Magnolia Road south to Redbone Road

“Crews are out working to restore power,” Love said at 10:30 a.m. “They are trying to reroute power so they can restore service and fix the cross arm. Currently, we have restored power to 100 customers.”

She said Entergy did not have an estimate of when power would be restored to the rest of the affected area.