Old Post Files April 7, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Friday, April 7, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Louis Kassimere dies. • Arlington W. Austin passes away. • Durwood McGowan and Margaret Toole are married.

Email newsletter signup

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. Gordon Burnett of Atlanta is in the city visiting relatives. • Mrs. C.S. Utz of Brown’s Wells is the guest of Mrs. Fred Young. • Mrs. Charles Pierce Williams returns from Natchez.

80 years ago: 1943

Mrs. W.S. McNeily is a patient at the Sanitarium. • Mrs. Loretta Wailes is elected president of the B&PW Club. • Lt. Charles Middleton returns from Washington, D.C., where he attended the National Police Academy of the FBI.

70 years ago: 1953

Mr. and Mrs. J.J. Newman are visiting in Florida. • Gail Alexander is elected president of the Y-Teens at Jett School. • Services are held for Genevieve Sims.

60 years ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. E.D. Buford announce the birth of a son, Donald, on April 9. • George Kelley announces as a candidate for supervisor, District 3. • Mrs. Josh Clement is named outstanding club member of the Magnolia Home Demonstration Club in Lake Providence. • Mr. and Mrs. George Hogaboom celebrate their 63rd wedding anniversary. • Dr. and Mrs. R.A. Street are vacationing in Williamsburg, Va.

50 years ago: 1973

Lt. and Mrs. Lee Tully Wyatt III announce the birth of a son, Lee Tully IV. • The body of Vicksburg firefighter William R. “Billy” Breithaupt, missing in the flooded Thompson Lake area, is found. • The U.S. Customs Department will open an office here on April 19 as a result of Vicksburg being declared a port of entry.

40 years ago: 1983

The old Glass Bayou bridge, which connects Cherry Street with Fort Hill Drive, is threatened when rain causes a wing wall to collapse. • Viju Vemulakonda, Trey Jones and Lashonda Smith are winners of the coloring contest sponsored by the Vicksburg Warren Board of Realtors. • Kyle Landers celebrates his third birthday.

30 years ago: 1993

The three smaller buildings that comprise the Planters Hall Annex have been designated a Mississippi Landmark, joining the main building on Monroe Street, in the designation. • Police officer Pat McNamara Jr. drops out of the South Ward Alderman’s race rather than resign his job with the City of Vicksburg. • Vada Marie Russell dies.

20 years ago: 2003

Gabrielle Le’Ann Webb celebrates her third birthday. • Army 1st Sgt. Douglas E. Smothers is decorated with the Meritorious Service Medal. • Roy and Pamela D. Hensley announce the birth of a son, Roy Garvis.

10 years ago: 2013

A Warren County man died of a head injury after being held in the Issaquena County Correctional Facility for driving under the influence. • Warren Central golfer, Karley Whittington, shot an 81 to earn medalist honors at the Warren Central Girls Golf Invitational at Clear Creek Golf Course.