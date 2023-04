St. Al announces roster for JV cheer team Published 10:30 am Friday, April 7, 2023

St. Aloysius has announced its junior varsity cheerleading roster for the 2023-24 school year.

Making the 17-person team were Addie Clay, Addy Lyons, Anna Kate McKnight, Audrey Grace Newman, Bella McGahey, Cristan Wood, Elle Larson, Emma Kate Graham, Harper Hill, Kelci Bingham, Kennadi Blassingame, Lexi Miller, Madison Connelly, Olivia Clare Copes, Piper Keys, Presley Carr and Stella Owen.