Submit your photos to Vicksburg Living Magazine
Published 8:00 am Friday, April 7, 2023
- Pictured are Bobo, Betty, Anne and Allison Bullard. Submit your photos to the May/June 2023 edition of Vicksburg Living Magazine today. (Photo Submitted)
Mothers and fathers have been celebrated nationally for more than a century.
In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson approved a resolution that made the second Sunday in May a holiday to honor mothers. The same was done for fathers after President Calvin Coolidge urged state governments, in 1924, to observe Father’s Day — now celebrated on the third Sunday of June.
These long-standing traditions have been the catalyst for family gatherings, flowers, and photos, and the staff of the Vicksburg Living Magazine would like to highlight mothers and fathers for the upcoming 2023 May/June issue. Readers are encouraged to send in photos of either their mother or father or photos of mothers or fathers with their kiddos. Don’t delay in getting your pictures in. The deadline is April 13. You can email photos to terri.frazier@vicksburgpost.com or vicksburgpost.com/mayjune23.
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
