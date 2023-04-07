Submit your photos to Vicksburg Living Magazine Published 8:00 am Friday, April 7, 2023

Mothers and fathers have been celebrated nationally for more than a century.

In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson approved a resolution that made the second Sunday in May a holiday to honor mothers. The same was done for fathers after President Calvin Coolidge urged state governments, in 1924, to observe Father’s Day — now celebrated on the third Sunday of June.

These long-standing traditions have been the catalyst for family gatherings, flowers, and photos, and the staff of the Vicksburg Living Magazine would like to highlight mothers and fathers for the upcoming 2023 May/June issue. Readers are encouraged to send in photos of either their mother or father or photos of mothers or fathers with their kiddos. Don’t delay in getting your pictures in. The deadline is April 13. You can email photos to terri.frazier@vicksburgpost.com or vicksburgpost.com/mayjune23.

