Warren Central golf wins home tournament at VCC Published 5:43 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

Warren Central’s boys’ golf team conquered the hills of Vicksburg Country Club and all those who challenged them.

Evan Farrell tied for second place with a 78, and led four Warren Central golfers in the top 10 as the Vikings won the team title at the Warren Central Invitational on Thursday.

Lane Gordon shot an 82 and Jessie Hallberg an 85 to finish fifth and sixth, respectively. Jackson Lafferty shot an 88 to tie for 10th and give Warren Central a team score of 333.

The Vikings beat Clinton by 10 shots for the team title. St. Aloysius was third, with a score of 363. Pearl was fourth, with 394 and Northwest Rankin fifth with 397.

Although Northwest Rankin finished last in the team standings, it had the top individual player. Cole Baglione shot a 77 to claim medalist honors.

St. Al’s Will Keen tied Farrell for second place with a 78. Thompson Fortenberry tied for eighth place, with an 87, and Caleb Tucker tied for 10th with an 88. Aiden Dickerson rounded out the Flashes’ team scoring by shooting 110.

In the girls’ tournament, Pearl’s Allie Myers shot a 74 to cruise to a seven-shot victory in the individual standings.

Clinton’s Maddie McNeece was second, with an 81, while Northwest Rankin’s Caymen Bunting and Brandon’s Maggie Woodward tied for third at 98.

Clinton’s Ellyn Burchfield shot 102 and Caroline Campbell 106 to place fifth and sixth, respectively, and give the Lady Arrows the team championship.

Clinton’s total of 183 edged Pearl by one shot. Brandon (205) was third, Northwest Rankin (215) was fourth, St. Aloysius (221) fifth and Warren Central (225) sixth.

Josie Huntley was Warren Central’s top golfer. She shot 106 to tie for sixth place. Kylie Goss shot 111 to finish 11th, and Mary Makenna Wooten 114 to tie for 12th.

St. Al’s Madi Mathews shot 107 to tie for eighth, and Bree Butler and Kasey Pigg both shot 114 to tie for 12th place in the individual standings.