ERDC FUN FACT: ERDC gets chilly Published 8:00 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

Did you know?

ERDC’s Treat Island Natural Weather Station is located on the Bay of Fundy, near Eastport, Maine, the most eastern city in the U.S. The station is a long-term natural weathering facility that has been in continuous use since 1936. The facility’s geographical location naturally imposes a combination of severe environmental conditions, including tide levels that vary by as much as 22 feet. During the coldest part of the winter, temperatures range from negative 10 degrees Fahrenheit to 37 degrees Fahrenheit, making this site a perfect place to test marine-type conditions on materials such as concrete.

