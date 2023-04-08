ERDC FUN FACT: ERDC gets chilly

Published 8:00 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

By Annette Kirklin

Did you know?

ERDC’s Treat Island Natural Weather Station is located on the Bay of Fundy, near Eastport, Maine, the most eastern city in the U.S. The station is a long-term natural weathering facility that has been in continuous use since 1936. The facility’s geographical location naturally imposes a combination of severe environmental conditions, including tide levels that vary by as much as 22 feet. During the coldest part of the winter, temperatures range from negative 10 degrees Fahrenheit to 37 degrees Fahrenheit, making this site a perfect place to test marine-type conditions on materials such as concrete. 

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

About Annette Kirklin

Annette Kirklin is a Public Affairs Specialist at the U.S. Army Research and Development Center in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

email author More by Annette

More News

Old Post Files April 8, 1923-2023

Mighty ‘Sip Fest: Experience living history in Vicksburg

Sierra Leone delegation visits Vicksburg, talks to mayor about port

Man stops in Vicksburg while walking Natchez Trace for autism acceptance

Print Article