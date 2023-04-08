Old Post Files April 8, 1923-2023

Published 9:00 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Mrs. Sammie Buchanan dies. • Mrs. J.H. Culkin is chosen queen for the county school’s field day event. • Charles Faulk wins the spelling match. • Harry Meyer and Louise Angelo of Edwards are to be married. 

90 years ago: 1933

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Loyacono celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary. • John Whitney and Volney Liddell, students at Tulane, are here for Easter. 

80 years ago: 1943

Charles D. Giglio is promoted to the rank of staff sergeant at McDill Field, Tampa, Fla. • Mary Doney is a patient at the Sanitarium. • Mr. and Mrs. Saul Fried, newlyweds, are visiting Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Fried. • Henry Haas resigns as office deputy in the sheriff’s office to accept a position with R.G. LeTourneau Co. 

70 years ago: 1953

Mr. and Mrs. G.Q. Hopper announce the birth of a son, George, on April 12. • Mr. and Mrs. Andrew J. Allen announce the birth of a son, Andrew Jr., on April 14. • Mina Ruth Speyerer and Alton Joseph are married. 

60 years ago: 1963

Mrs. Mabel Ewell passes away. • Cora Lee Ray dies. • Mr. and Mrs. M. Henley announce the birth of a daughter, Ellen, on April 12. •R.B. Feibelman dies. 

50 years ago: 1973

North and South Vicksburg High School combine into a single Vicksburg High School. • Emmett F. Burris is installed as exalted ruler of the Vicksburg Elks Lodge No. 95. • Helen Dornbusch is selected as a member of the Lions All-State band. • Airman Leon Stewart has graduated at Chaunite AFB, III. 

40 years ago: 1983

Horace Charles White, 40, dies after being struck by a hit-and-run in Kings. • Lindsey Anne Williams is one. • Services are held for Mrs. Edith Rollins. 

30 years ago: 1993

Assistant Superintendent Larry Little resigns his position with the Mississippi Department of Education. • Lee Charles Wilson dies. • Warren Central defeats Vicksburg 3-2 in prep tennis. • Charles Tyler Ferrington celebrates his first birthday. 

20 years ago: 2003

Layton Huson Lofton celebrates his first birthday. • About 325 vehicles pass through a waste collection site set up by Keep Vicksburg Warren Beautiful. • Brad and Danielle Warnock announce the birth of a son, Wesley Daniel. 

10 years ago: 2013

Alcorn State University will move from its Cherry Street and Hinds Community College Vicksburg Campus locations to Vicksburg Mall in hopes of expanding its course offerings and enrollment. • A former assistant city clerk has returned nearly $20,000 in public funds and interest to the City of Vicksburg.

