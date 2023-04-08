OUR OPINION: Go to a baseball game on Monday Published 4:00 am Saturday, April 8, 2023

It’s not every day that the local newspaper would encourage readers to go watch an eighth-grade baseball game — but Cooper Jamison isn’t your everyday kid.

On Monday night, members of Warren Central’s baseball team will show its support for a young man fighting brain cancer in a spectacular way: shaving their heads before Cooper undergoes extensive surgery in Jackson on Wednesday.

Before the eighth- and ninth-grade doubleheader against Clinton, which begins at 5 p.m., Cooper will throw out the first pitch to his older brother, Tristan Jamison. All concession proceeds and donations collected that evening will benefit Cooper and his family on the next step in his journey.

On Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m., Woodlawn Baptist Church will have a come-and-go prayer service for Cooper in its sanctuary. The church is located at 2310 Culkin Rd.

Spending much of his childhood with a rare brain tumor, Cooper has learned above all else the value of teamwork — of true friendship. Even when he could no longer field a ball the way he used to, he’s stayed active where he can. His team welcomed him as a manager, and he joined the golf team.

When you’re a child facing as big an obstacle as cancer — or when you’re a parent having to care for a very sick child — it’s scary to be alone.

Thankfully, with the support of friends, teammates, coaches and church members, the Jamison family doesn’t have to walk alone.

So grab a hotdog (and an extra popcorn and a candy bar) and throw some gray into the mix when you don your Viking red and blue on Monday. While no one can truly understand the battle Cooper and his family are facing, we can all do something small for “Super Cooper” in the next week.

Check out page A11 of today’s edition for Cooper’s story.