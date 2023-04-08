Southern Miss splits doubleheader, takes series against Old Dominion Published 8:05 pm Saturday, April 8, 2023

NORFOLK, Va. — Southern Miss would have preferred a sweep, but settled instead for a solid series win on the road.

Tate Parker drove in three runs, Dustin Dickerson went 3-for-5 and scored four times, and Southern Miss held off a late comeback by Old Dominion to win 11-8 in game two of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Old Dominion won the first game 8-7.

Southern Miss (19-11, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference) took two out of three in the series with the Monarchs (23-8, 8-4). It won its third conference series in four weekends to keep pace in the crowded Sun Belt standings. Nine teams are within three games of first place.

Email newsletter signup

Southern Miss is two games behind co-leaders Louisiana-Lafayette and Coastal Carolina. The Golden Eagles host James Madison next weekend.

Old Dominion scored three runs in the second inning and three more in the fifth in game one on Saturday to take a 7-2 lead. Duffy Logan finished 3-for-4 with an RBI triple, and Luke Waters was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

Southern Miss cut it to 8-7 in the top of the eighth on a bases-clearing double by Dickerson, but couldn’t get the tying run home.

In game two, Southern Miss flipped the script by building a big early lead and then hanging on at the end. Parker’s RBI single in the sixth inning, his second of the game, put the Golden Eagles ahead 9-2.

Old Dominion scored three runs in the seventh inning and three more in the eighth to get as close as 10-8 before the Golden Eagles could settle things down.

Parker brought in an insurance run in the ninth with a bases-loaded walk, and Niko Mazza worked around a couple of baserunners in the bottom of the final inning to earn his first save of the season.

Billy Oldham (3-1) had seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings and got the win. Old Dominion used 10 pitchers in game two.