Vicksburg native Theriot takes honors at national college sales competition Published 7:11 pm Saturday, April 8, 2023

By Van Arnold

University of Southern Mississippi Communications

HATTIESBURG — Vicksburg native Ryan Theriot was one of three University of Southern Mississippi students who claimed national honors at the National Collegiate Sports Sales Championship and Conference (NCSSC).

NCSSC, held Feb. 27-28 in Atlanta, is coordinated by Baylor University’s Center for Sports Strategy and Sales and the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks. It provides opportunities for students to showcase their skills in a competitive sports sales environment.

More than 90 pro sports organizations play the buyer and judge roles in professional sales role-plays. The students competed in a national sports sales conference against peers from around the nation.

Theriot, a St. Aloysius graduate, represented Southern Miss along with Holden Hewes and John Michael Travers. This marked USM’s second year to compete, and the conference was funded by the College of Business and Economic Development Business Advisory Council.

The Southern Miss group claimed a No. 10 ranking in the Speed Sells competition as a team.

Individual honors included Hewes at No. 25 and Theriot at No. 49 in the final ranking in the Ticket Sales Division, while Travers claimed a No. 12 ranking in the Corporate Sales Division.

Additionally, the students were able to attend sports sales workshops, network with professional sports organizations, and interview on-site with participating conference attendees.

“It was an amazing experience getting to meet so many great people in the ticket-selling industry and showcase my skills nationally. It was truly an experience that I will never forget,” Theriot said.