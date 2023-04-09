FRAZIER: Glimpsing the heart of church members through Lenten devotionals Published 4:00 am Sunday, April 9, 2023

Through the years, I have purchased many devotional books. Some are solely written by those in the ministry. While others are more like an anthology of sorts — devotionals submitted by many different contributors.

It is the latter that can sometimes be most meaningful to me, given that inspirational words are often times written by ordinary people.

I’m not trying to take anything away from clergy or evangelists who have spent years studying the Bible. Obviously, their words can uplift and console, too.

It’s just a different tone when a “non-professional” shares and bares their experience.

At Crawford Street United Methodist Church, where I am a member, Linda Turner has headed up a ministry for many years where members of our congregation submit devotionals for the Lenten season. Linda works diligently to cajole and gather these devotionals that are comprised in a booklet form ready for the start of Lent.

Some of those who have contributed I have known for years, while there are a few I have not met. And yet while I may not know their face, I have gotten a glimpse of their heart.

I so enjoy this ministry of our church. It has never failed to inspire me while also amazing me with the depth of Christian understanding, knowledge and spirituality possessed by members.

So this weekend, as I read the last pages of the CSUMC Lenten devotional, it will be bittersweet.

Bitter because the connectedness I have felt while reading the words of my fellow church members will end. I have often wished our church could continue this throughout the year, but I am afraid if I suggest it, Linda may come a-calling.

And sweet because Easter is here. Churches in our community and across the globe will be celebrating the Risen Savior.

This is truly a season of rejoicing.