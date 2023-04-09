FRAZIER: Glimpsing the heart of church members through Lenten devotionals

Published 4:00 am Sunday, April 9, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Through the years, I have purchased many devotional books. Some are solely written by those in the ministry. While others are more like an anthology of sorts — devotionals submitted by many different contributors.

It is the latter that can sometimes be most meaningful to me, given that inspirational words are often times written by ordinary people.

I’m not trying to take anything away from clergy or evangelists who have spent years studying the Bible. Obviously, their words can uplift and console, too.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

It’s just a different tone when a “non-professional” shares and bares their experience.

At Crawford Street United Methodist Church, where I am a member, Linda Turner has headed up a ministry for many years where members of our congregation submit devotionals for the Lenten season. Linda works diligently to cajole and gather these devotionals that are comprised in a booklet form ready for the start of Lent.

Some of those who have contributed I have known for years, while there are a few I have not met. And yet while I may not know their face, I have gotten a glimpse of their heart.

I so enjoy this ministry of our church. It has never failed to inspire me while also amazing me with the depth of Christian understanding, knowledge and spirituality possessed by members.

So this weekend, as I read the last pages of the CSUMC Lenten devotional, it will be bittersweet.

Bitter because the connectedness I have felt while reading the words of my fellow church members will end. I have often wished our church could continue this throughout the year, but I am afraid if I suggest it, Linda may come a-calling.

And sweet because Easter is here. Churches in our community and across the globe will be celebrating the Risen Savior.

This is truly a season of rejoicing.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More Opinion

ON THE SHELF: Nonfiction titles to improve your life and make you think

OUR OPINION: Go to a baseball game on Monday

LOOKING BACK: 1216-1218 Washington Street and its many-colored past

OUR OPINION: The Darkest Day on Earth

Print Article