Mississippi State bringing Road Dawgs Tour to Vicksburg in May Published 1:00 pm Sunday, April 9, 2023

Mississippi State is bringing the Zach Attack to Vicksburg.

New football head coach Zach Arnett and director of athletics Zac Selmon will be the featured speakers when the 2023 Road Dawgs Tour makes a stop in Vicksburg on May 16.

The event will take place at The BB Club, 721 Clay St. A buffet lunch and social hour will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the program at noon. Fans will have the chance to meet Arnett and Selmon before and after the program.

The Road Dawgs Tour is a caravan tour through the south. It includes stops in 10 cities over the course of a month, beginning April 19 in Cleveland and ending May 17 in Tyler and Houston, Texas.

Vicksburg is the seventh stop on the tour. In the evening on May 16, the caravan will visit Jackson.

Tickets to the Vicksburg stop are $15 if purchased before May 12, or $20 after that date. They can be purchased at this link. For more information, email Riley Nelson at RNelson@maycpa.com, or contact Michael Richardson at 662-325-3659 or mrichardson@alumni.msstate.edu.