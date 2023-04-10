Cooper’s Town: Hundreds attend Warren Central baseball game to support Cooper Jamison Published 9:54 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

Warren Central’s Viking Field was transformed into a different iconic baseball setting on Monday.

It became Cooper’s Town.

A large crowd of about 400 people — more than twice the normal attendance — showed up for a doubleheader featuring the freshmen teams from Warren Central and Clinton. They were there to support not only the players, but Cooper Jamison.

Jamison, a 13-year-old team manager for Warren Central, will undergo surgery Wednesday at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson to treat a brain tumor.

The seventh-grader at Academy of Innovation is also on Warren Central’s golf team. He shot 111 at a tournament last week at Vicksburg Country Club.

Proceeds from concession stand sales at Monday’s baseball game went to the Jamison family, and donation buckets were also available for those who wanted to contribute.

The buckets will be available at Warren Central’s varsity home games Tuesday vs. Pearl and Wednesday vs. Northwest Rankin as well. Both varsity games begin at 7 p.m.

Randy Wright and Goldie’s Trail BBQ donated food for a postgame team meal, while both Clinton High School and Northwest Rankin High School made financial contributions.

A few hours before the game, a number of Warren Central players gathered behind the first base dugout to shave their heads in support of Cooper, who has had his shaved in preparation for the surgery. During the game, they wore wristbands with “#supercooper” printed on them, and signed both a team photo banner and a baseball for Cooper.

Several fans wore T-shirts with the slogan on it as well, and gray balloons — the color for brain brain cancer — were tied to the bleachers.

Before the first game of the doubleheader, Cooper threw out the first pitch to his older brother Tristan, a center fielder for Warren Central’s freshman team.

Cooper admitted to being a bit nervous before taking the mound, but threw a strike.

“I haven’t thrown a baseball in a while, so I was trying to do my best, really. I just lobbed it over,” Cooper said.