Hiram Haney, Sr. Published 2:00 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

Hiram Haney, Sr. was born on June 20, 1941, and passed away on April 8. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 12 from noon until 2 p.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home on Indiana Ave. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home.