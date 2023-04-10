Jackson man has heart attack, dies at Waterview Casino

Published 4:12 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

By John Surratt

A 74-year-old Jackson man died Monday from a heart attack while playing the slot machines at Waterview Casino, Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey said.

The man’s identity was withheld pending the notification of his family.

Huskey said he was called at about 2:56 p.m. He said witnesses said the man was playing the slot machines and collapsed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Derrick Stamps said fire department paramedics were called at 2:16 p.m. and arrived to find a casino employee administering CPR. He said the paramedics took over but were unable to revive the man.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated Riverwalk Casino was the site of the incident. The Post apologizes for any confusion.

