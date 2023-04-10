Mary Sue Cooper Bishop Published 10:54 am Monday, April 10, 2023

Mary Sue Cooper Bishop passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023. She was born in Redwood, MS on October 6, 1940. She was a member of Bovina Baptist Church. She was a homemaker. She loved the Lord and being with her family. She was a very smart lady. She could do and fix anything.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Leon Bishop; parents, Walter Franklin Cooper, Sr. and Agnes Malbrough Cooper; brothers, Fred Cooper, Clarence Cooper and Walter Franklin Cooper, Jr.; daughter, Vicki Magruder; brother-in-law, Ted Porter, son-in-law, Ashley Causey.

She is survived by daughters, Debbie Jones (Charlie), Karen Causey; brother, Jack Cooper (Wilma); sister, Sally Porter; grandchildren, Shannon Barnard (Chris), Miki McCann (Mark), Eric Ray Allen (Terri), Matthew Magruder, Micah Magruder and John-Mark Magruder; great-grandchildren, Tristan Lowry, Holden Ginn, Chloe Barnard, Blake Barnard, Abi Allen, Hannah Allen and Titus Allen.

Pallbearers were Charles Kerr, Robert Bass, Tristan Lowry, Holden Ginn, Eric Allen, Micah Magruder, Matthew Magruder and Chris Barnard. Honorary pallbearers were Chloe and Blake Barnard, Patricia and Steven Carlisle, Dotty Wade, Linda Jones, Melody Killebrew and Lillian Jones.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Glenwood Funeral Home. The service was officiated by Rev. Marvin Curtis and Rev. Bob Magruder. Visitation was at 1 p.m. until the hour of the service. Burial was in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Hospice Ministries, Inc.,450 Towne Center Blvd., Ridgeland, MS, 39157.