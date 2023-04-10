Vote now in The Post’s Athlete of the Week contest Published 8:00 am Monday, April 10, 2023

Voting is now under way in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

This week’s nominees are baseball players John Wyatt Massey (Porter’s Chapel), Conner Gaul (St. Aloysius) and Mincer Minor IV (Vicksburg High), and Warren Central powerlifter/golfer Lane Gordon.

Massey had a game-winning hit against Vicksburg High. Gaul batted .400 and hit two home runs in three games for the Flashes. Minor went 4-for-6 and scored four runs in two games for Vicksburg. Gordon won the MHSAA Class 6A powerlifting state championship in the 132-pound weight class, and helped Warren Central’s golf team to a tournament title.

Email newsletter signup

Voting is open until midnight Tuesday; you can vote more than once; and you can vote once per hour until the deadline. Click here to vote now. The winner will be announced Wednesday.