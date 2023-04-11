Bettie Carrol Published 1:55 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Funeral services for Bettie Carrol, 85, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Shiloh M.B. Church, Rolling Fork. The burial will follow at Cary Community Cemetery, Cary. Dr. Reginald Anderson will be officiating the services. A visitation will be held from 5 until 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Mrs. Carrol died on April 2, 2023, at River Region Medical Center in Vicksburg, MS.