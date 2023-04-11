Free expungement clinic to be held at Vicksburg Police Department

Published 5:05 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

By Staff Reports

A free expungement clinic will be held by the Mississippi Lawyers Volunteer Project at the Vicksburg Police Department at 820 Veto Street on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants will be able to seek advice and get help in the process of removing a criminal conviction from the public record.

Attendees must register beforehand at mvlp.org/clinics. A list of documents that participants will need for the clinic can also be viewed on the website.

