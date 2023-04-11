Hardy J. Lewis, Jr. Published 2:07 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Mr. Hardy J. Lewis, Jr. passed away on April 4, 2023, at the age of 84. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Trinity Temple Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. James Archer officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m. and on Friday at the church from noon until the hour of the service.