Isaac Sylvester Published 2:13 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Mr. Isaac Sylvester passed away on April 4, 2023, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. He was 66. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Valley Park Baptist Church with Reverend Steve Randle officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.