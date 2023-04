Jeffery Jackson Published 1:57 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Funeral services for Jeffery Jackson, 39, will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at Mt. Lula M.B. Church, Rolling Fork. The burial will follow at Green Chapel Church Cemetery, Rolling Fork. Pastor Otis Anderson will be officiating the services. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Mr. Jackson died on April 3, 2023, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS.