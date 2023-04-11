Larry D. Odom, Sr. Published 2:17 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Mr. Larry D. Odom, Sr. passed away on April 1, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Mt. Zion #1 Baptist Church with Reverend Gregory Mayfield officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, April 14th from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m. and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.