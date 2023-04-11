Marie Jeanette Rogers Published 3:49 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Funeral services for Marie Jeanette Rogers are to be held on Saturday, April 15 in the Beech Grove M. B. Church at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Charles Blackmore officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 14 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m.

Marie Jeanette Rogers passed away on Wednesday, March 29 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. She was 66. She was a retired health care worker and member of Beech Grove M B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harrion and Julia H. Reynolds, Sr., her brother Murray C. Reynolds, and her sisters Dorothy Doss, and Marie Annette Cox.

She is survived by her son, Robert Williams of Vicksburg; her daughters, Stacey Reynolds, Nicole Williams and Shree Williams all of Vicksburg; her brother, Harrison Reynolds, Jr. of Vicksburg; her sister, Belinda Reynolds and Doris Shelton of Vicksburg; 10 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.