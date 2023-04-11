MIGHTY ‘SIP FEST: Southern Cultural, Vicksburg Art Association offer special weekend events
Published 3:53 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Mighty ‘Sip Fest’s 2023 poster features artwork by local artist H.C. Porter, depicting a musician playing guitar in a boxcar. (Photo courtesy of Mighty ‘Sip Fest)
The Mighty ‘Sip Fest has the Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation shaking things up a bit.
Instead of “Classics in the Courtyard” being held on a Friday, as part of the Mighty ‘Sip Fest’s four-day event, the SCHC will host a “Classics in the Courtyard” from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday at 1302 Adams St.
Free musical entertainment for the special “Classics in the Courtyard” event, SCHF executive director Stacey Mahoney said, is the Calvin Duncan Jr. Band.
Duncan, a singer, songwriter and Blues musician, has performed with artists including Mr. Sipp, Donnie Ray, Carl Sims and L.J. Echols.
For the meal, Mahoney said, “Palmer’s Seafood Restaurant will be cooking up crawfish and shrimp specials.”
This seafood fare also includes potatoes, corn, sausage and a drink. The cost of the meal is $18 and reservations for the lunch must be made by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 14.
Mahoney said a silent auction fundraiser will also be held during the event.
For more information or to make reservations, call 601-631-2997 or email info@southernculture.org. Food tickets are also available on Eventbrite.com.
Also as part of Mighty ‘Sip Fest, the Vicksburg Art Association will hold its Spring Art Show at the Firehouse Gallery, 1204 Main St.
The show kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday with an opening reception. The art show will continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Both events are free.
Throughout the weekend, Mighty ‘Sip Fest will offer merchant prizes and restaurant specials.
