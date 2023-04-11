REPORTS: Wife of Port Gibson police officer kidnapped, taken to Jackson airport

Published 4:23 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

By Staff Reports

UPDATE 5:39 p.m.: The woman was not kidnapped. She took a ride-share service to Jackson and was preparing to board a flight to New York when she was located, WLBT reports. The Port Gibson Police Department declined to comment to The Post.

UPDATE 4:57 p.m.: Sources have identified the kidnapped woman as Tamar Wilson.

 

JACKSON — Authorities say a search is underway at the Jackson Medgar-Wiley Evers International Airport for the wife of a Port Gibson police officer, WLBT news reported Tuesday.

Investigator Carlton Phillips, with the Port Gibson Police Department, said the woman was taken from the Highway 61 Fish Market.

The woman’s phone was tracked to the airport, where multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene searching for the woman and the suspected kidnapper.

According to Claiborne County Emergency Management’s Facebook Page, the suspect was driving a blue Honda Accord with a Lamar County license plate. The driver was said to be a white male.

The wife of the officer is said to be wearing a blue shirt, bandana and a gray jacket.

The last ping of the woman’s cell phone occurred within the last hour.

This is a developing story.

