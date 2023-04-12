Baseball roundup: Warren Central, PCA, Tallulah earn district wins; St. Al falls to Cathedral Published 9:59 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Warren Central started its biggest baseball week of the season with a victory.

Maddox Lynch doubled, drove in a run, and pitched five solid innings as the Vikings defeated Pearl 11-4 in the first of three region games in four days.

The Vikings scored four runs in the third inning and five in the fourth to overcome an early 3-0 deficit. They drew six walks in the third inning, including three with the bases loaded. Seth Sterling hit an RBI triple in the fourth inning and finished the game with two hits.

Jack Wright and Cade Fairley also had two RBIs apiece.

Lynch allowed three runs in the first three innings, then retired seven of the last eight batters he faced. He finished with six strikeouts. Wright followed behind him and had three strikeouts in two innings.

Warren Central (14-7, 5-1 MHSAA Region 4-5A) will host Northwest Rankin Wednesday at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will be the region champion and receive a first-round bye in the Class 6A playoffs.

The Vikings will also play at Terry Friday at 5 p.m.

Porter’s Chapel 8, Deer Creek 2

Gage Palmer racked up 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings pitched, and drove in two runs at the plate to lead Porter’s Chapel Academy (12-8, 4-2 MAIS District 3-3A) past district rival Deer Creek.

John Wyatt Massey had two hits, including an RBI single in the first inning to help PCA take an early 2-0 lead. The Eagles were held scoreless in the second inning, and then scored in every inning after that.

Zach Ashley finished 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored, and Chase Hearn had two RBIs. Thomas Azlin also had two hits, including a double.

Cathedral 12, St. Aloysius 1

Jake Maples was 2-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBIs and three runs scored to lead Cathedral (17-4, 6-4 MAIS District 3-5A) past St. Aloysius (4-17, 1-9).

After three scoreless innings, Cathedral scored four runs in the top of the third inning and pulled away from there. Walker Probst and Jacob Smith hit RBI singles during a four-run fourth inning.

Barrett Shows went 2-for-3 for St. Al, and drove in the team’s only run with a single in the sixth inning.

St. Al and Cathedral will play again Thursday at 6 p.m. in Natchez, and Friday at 6 p.m. at Bazinsky Field in Vicksburg.

Tallulah Academy 12, Claiborne Academy 1

Dee Morgan went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, Tripp Gayle had two hits and three RBIs, and Tallulah Academy (15-4) scored nine runs over the last three innings to pull away for an easy win over Claiborne Academy.

Landry Tweedle and Wyatt Bedgood each had two hits and scored three runs for the Trojans. J.T. McDaniel went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Hayes Hopkins had a big day at the plate and on the mound. Batting, he was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. He also pitched five innings and allowed one run while striking out eight batters.