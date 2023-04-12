ERDC FUN FACT: Where ERDC comes from

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

By Annette Kirklin

Did you know?

In 1998, the Waterways Experiment Station and Corps of Engineers laboratories underwent a reorganization, leading to the creation of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, known today by many as ERDC. By October 1999, the labs were consolidated into a single research and development organization, which offers its customers a one-stop shop for diverse initiatives and capabilities.

Integrated teams of engineers and scientists across ERDC address a broad range of science and technology issues, from Arctic temperatures to vehicle mobility in desert sands; from wetland protection to protecting U.S. troops around the globe; from pinpointing the exact location of an artillery round to predicting the extended habitat range of an endangered species.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

About Annette Kirklin

Annette Kirklin is a Public Affairs Specialist at the U.S. Army Research and Development Center in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

email author More by Annette

More News

Old Post Files April 12, 1923-2023

Free expungement clinic to be held at Vicksburg Police Department

REPORTS: Wife of Port Gibson police officer kidnapped, taken to Jackson airport

MIGHTY ‘SIP FEST: Southern Cultural, Vicksburg Art Association offer special weekend events

Print Article