ERDC FUN FACT: Where ERDC comes from Published 8:00 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Did you know?

In 1998, the Waterways Experiment Station and Corps of Engineers laboratories underwent a reorganization, leading to the creation of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, known today by many as ERDC. By October 1999, the labs were consolidated into a single research and development organization, which offers its customers a one-stop shop for diverse initiatives and capabilities.

Integrated teams of engineers and scientists across ERDC address a broad range of science and technology issues, from Arctic temperatures to vehicle mobility in desert sands; from wetland protection to protecting U.S. troops around the globe; from pinpointing the exact location of an artillery round to predicting the extended habitat range of an endangered species.

