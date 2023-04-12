GUEST COLUMN: ‘Gold in the Hills’ is more than a stage play Published 8:00 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

By Genevieve Rushing | Guest Columnist

“And now, the act that made this place famous.”

I vaguely remember my first time seeing “Gold in the Hills.” I was around 10 years old. My only memory is sitting in the front row while eating and throwing peanuts at that dastardly villain, Richard Murgatroyd.

Fast forward a few years, and I’m back at “Gold” throwing peanuts, this time at everyone — Oops!

Fast forward a bit more, and I’m on the phone calling Heather Calnan (now Sumners) about being a can-can cutie. I left my first rehearsal and conned my friend into dancing, too. We spent the next few days practicing until it was time for the show.

We donned those iconic — somewhat itchy — costumes and hit the stage. Now, I can’t tell you how it went, but I was hooked.

Every year, like clockwork, winter fades, and spring — and “Gold in the Hills” — returns.

So why do I return with it?

“Gold in the Hills” is a cultural icon. Maybe it is specific to Vicksburg, but iconic nonetheless. Just like we return to reruns of our favorite show, I return to “Gold in the Hills.”

Here are three reasons why you should, too:

1. You will always see something new. Like any favorite TV show, part of the beauty is seeing things you’ve never noticed before. Maybe you’ve always watched our heroine, Nellie, cross the stage at the end of act two wondering, “Will no one save me?” But have you watched the people in the background? That is where some of the funniest actions take place.

2. Someone you know has been in “Gold.”

“Gold in the Hills” is in its 87th season. If just five new people joined the cast every year, that would make well over 400 actors and actresses in this iconic show. Maybe you don’t know someone directly who has been in Gold, but you know someone who knows someone. It’s the degrees of Kevin Bacon, Vicksburg Edition.

And most importantly,

3. You should support the arts in our community.

We all enjoy spending time streaming our favorite shows and movies. Why not see something live? You might be supporting the future stars of those shows and movies.

Come and be a part of the tradition. “Gold in the Hills” will run April 14-23 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.

“Gold in the Hills” is a proud part of Mighty ‘Sip Fest.