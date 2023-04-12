Old Post Files April 12, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

100 years ago: 1923

Mrs. Sydney Johnston returns from the Grenada meeting of the State Federation of Women’s clubs. • Annie Cooper and Harper Guice are married.

90 years ago: 1933

The Hotel Vicksburg Drug Store is formally opened. • Mrs. P.E. Cunningham is again named president of Carr Central High PTA. • The Ole Miss Musical Club appears here. • Mrs. Gertrude Moses dies. • H. Malone of Oklahoma City is here visiting relatives.

80 years ago: 1943

Robert Adcock dies. • Lt. Gov. Dennis Murphree is a visitor in the city. • Erin Ring leaves for New York, where she will report for duty with the Waves.

70 years ago: 1953

Services are held for Robert Davis, Utica resident. • Wiley L. Myers passes away. • Debbie Reynolds stars in “I Love Melvin” at the Saenger Theater.

60 years ago: 1963

Monroe Ward dies. • Mr. and Mrs. Roy McDonald announce the birth of a son, Douglas, on April 14. • Services are held for James Moore, Yazoo City resident. • Linda Christian stars in “The Devil’s Hand” at the Rivoli Drive-In Theater. • Mary Stephens is killed in an auto accident on Highway 61 South.

50 years ago: 1973

Sister Easter Williams will speak on radion WVIM. • Warren Central track girls are Little Dixie’s best. • Walgreen’s in Battlefield Village is burglarized. • The Mini Lad, a Greek-owned ship, makes its way up the Yazoo Canal.

40 years ago: 1983

Mrs. Nell Elizabeth Hammon Waring, 56, dies. • James O. “Jim” Fordice is named a National Merit Scholar, based on his performance in a series of tests. • Mona O’Bannon and Diana Palmerton present a senior piano recital. • April Nicole Gross celebrates her third birthday.

30 years ago: 1993

Tallies show the effect of Vicksburg’s annexation of about 6,000 people in a 21.5-square mile area increases voter rolls from 19,722 registered in 1989 to 22,724 registered this month. • Initial work toward a traffic light at the intersection of U.S. 61 South and Pemberton Boulevard is OK’s by the Board of Mayor and Alderman.

20 years ago: 2003

Jasmine Stevenson celebrates her fifth birthday. • Vicksburg native Katherine Bailess, 22, lands a leading role in the “American Idol” movie “From Justin to Kelly.” • Staff Sgt. Terrance Wilson of Vicksburg helps bring down a Saddam Hussein statue in Baghdad.

10 years ago: 2013

Speaker of the House Philip Gunn accepts the Great Seal of Mississippi from St. Aloysius students Vera Ann Fedell and Elizabeth Sanchez, and their teacher Jennifer Ratliff. Fedell and Sanchez, along with Brooklyn Richards, created the seal as part of a Mississippi Arts Commission contest and placed third in the state. • St. Aloysius baseball player, Matt Bell, drove in four runs in a 15-5 win over Cathedral.