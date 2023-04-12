St. Al sends nine to MAIS South State tennis tournament

Published 11:24 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Doubles was no trouble for St. Aloysius’ tennis team.

St. Al’s No. 2 boys’ doubles team of Walker Lambiotte and James Powell finished first, and three other doubles teams were runners-up in the MAIS District 3-5A tournament Tuesday at Halls Ferry Park.

Noah Taylor and Ryan Davidson finished second in No. 1 boys’ doubles. The girls’ doubles teams of Ali Blackburn and Carrie Woods, and Sarah Beth Johnston and Olivia Larsen also were second in the No. 1 and No. 2 divisions, respectively.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Walker Moore also finished second in No. 2 boys singles.

All four doubles teams, as well as Moore, advanced to the Class 5A South State tournament April 18 at Halls Ferry Park.

Lambiotte and Powell had a first-round bye in the No. 2 boys’ doubles division, and then rolled through two matches to win the district title.

They beat Cathedral’s Logan Ellis and Joseph Misita 6-0, 6-3 in the semifinals, and Madison-St. Joseph’s David Dear and Walt Williams 6-0, 6-1 in the championship match.

In No. 1 boys’ doubles, Taylor and Davidson also had a first-round bye and then beat Central Hinds’ Matthew Bradshaw and Luke Barlow 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals. Taylor and Davidson lost two close sets to St. Joe’s Derek Starlin and Johnathan Warnock in the finals, however, 7-5, 7-6.

Blackburn and Woods cruised past Copiah Academy’s Abby Wood and Emma Thompson 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals, but couldn’t get by Cathedral’s Natalie Smith and Lacy Welch in the finals and lost 6-2, 6-4 in No. 1 girls’ doubles.

The No. 2 doubles team of Johnston and Larsen also lost to a Cathedral tandem, Graci Gamberi and Bella Milligan, 6-2, 6-0 in the championship round. The St. Al duo defeated Central Hinds’ Payton Townsend and Brooke Smith 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals.

St. Al’s singles players had mixed results. Julia Tuminello and and Hendrix Eldridge both easily won their opening-round matches, and then lost in the second round.

Tuminello fell 6-1, 6-1 to St. Joe’s Adriana Terrazas in No. 1 singles. Eldridge lost 6-4, 7-5 to St. Joe’s Caelyn Funches in the No. 2 bracket.

In the boys’ singles brackets, Moore had a first-round bye in the No. 2 bracket and beat Central Hinds’ Owen Smith 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals. Moore’s run ended in the championship match with a 6-0, 6-0 loss to St. Joe’s Will Manhein.

In the No. 1 boys’ singles bracket, St. Al’s Caleb Stewart beat Copiah’s Adian Smith 6-1, 6-0 and then ran into a buzzsaw in the semifinals. Cathedral’s Alex Monogan, one of the state’s top players, beat Stewart 6-0, 6-0.
Monogan did not drop a game in two matches on his way to the district title.

St. Al’s mixed doubles team of Laiken Larson and Carter Smithhart also went 1-1 in the tournament. They beat Adams County Christian School’s Ava and Maddox McDonald 6-2, 6-2 in the first round and then lost a third-set tiebreaker to St. Joe’s Anna Williams and Noah Ingram 6-3, 4-6, (8).

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

Baseball roundup: Warren Central, PCA, Tallulah earn district wins; St. Al falls to Cathedral

Gators sweep rare tripleheader to win second straight baseball region title

Missy Gators find positives in loss to Madison Central

Who’s Hot

Print Article