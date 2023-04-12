Vicksburg’s Mincer Minor wins The Post’s Athlete of the Week award Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Mincer Minor was a major player in The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week contest.

The Vicksburg High baseball player received 632 of the 1,503 votes cast in an online poll of The Post’s readers to claim the weekly award.

Warren Central senior golfer and powerlifter Lane Gordon finished second, with 346 votes. Porter’s Chapel Academy baseball player John Wyatt Massey placed third with 304 votes, and St. Aloysius baseball player Conner Gaul was fourth with 221.

Minor, a sophomore outfielder, went 4-for-6 with one RBI, two stolen bases and three runs scored in two games last week. He was 2-for-2 and scored three runs in an 11-0 win over Canton in the in the Hank Aaron Sports Academy High School Showcase on April 2.

Minor is batting. 351 this season, with 20 runs scored, to help the Gators to the MHSAA Region 4-5A championship.

Congratulations to Mincer and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as at vicksburgpost.com.