LSU Shreveport baseball player Vantrel Reed, a former Warren Central star, went 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored in an 11-1 victory over Southwestern Assemblies of God on April 4.

Reed is batting .336 with a team-leading six home runs and 26 RBIs this season. LSU Shreveport (30-6) is ranked No. 2 in NAIA Division I, and has won 11 consecutive games.