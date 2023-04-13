Downtown Vicksburg merchants preparing for Mighty ‘Sip Fest Published 2:49 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

Shoppers visiting the stores in Vicksburg’s downtown area this weekend will be able to participate in a program to earn prizes and win “Downtown Dollars” for future shopping downtown.

“In support of the Mighty Sip Fest, the Main Street Program has provided punch cards to downtown merchants, encouraging shoppers to support our local economy,” said Kelle Barfield, owner of Lorelei Books and a member of the Mississippi Main Street Board.

When shoppers spend $10 with a downtown merchant, they get a punch on their card that entitles them, after six punches, to receive a custom-designed bookmark by local artist Lenore Barkley.

“Anyone who has their punch card can text the Main Street Program and they will become eligible for a drawing for Downtown Dollars, which is a program that gives them dollars that can be spent anywhere in our downtown merchant network,” Barfield said, adding that instructions for texting the card information are on the punch cards.

Besides the punch cards, some merchants are expected to have specials and sales at their stores Saturday.

“We’ll be doing extra tastings of food and beverages and we’ll have special prices for those products,” said Peterson’s owner Bobbie Marascalco.

Barfield said Cocktails 101 on Washington Street is serving lunch specials and cocktail specials Friday and Saturday.

“All three of the art galleries downtown will be supporting the arts aspect of the Mighty Sip Fest,” she said.

Signed limited-edition copies of the Mighty ‘Sip Fest poster painted by artist H.C. Porter will be for sale at H.C. Porter Gallery and Lorelei Books for $20.

“Both the Attic Gallery and the Jackson Street Gallery at the Mulberry will have live artists’ demonstrations throughout the day and Catfish Row Museum is going to feature prominent Vicksburg leaders in the arts and music,” Barfield said.

The demonstrations and the Catfish Row exhibit are free, she said.