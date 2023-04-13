USACE Vicksburg District holds career fair for local junior high school students

Published 10:21 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

By Staff Reports

USACE Vicksburg District Commander Col. Christopher Klein welcomed students, administrators, and special guest Mayor George Flaggs before presenting an appreciation award to Mr. Frederick Leflore, principal, and Mr. Nicholas Dotson, assistant principal. (U.S. Army Photo)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District held a career fair at the Warren Central Junior High School basketball gymnasium on April 6 for over 400 eighth graders from four local junior high schools.

District team members from 18 different occupations discussed their various fields of expertise, provided demonstrations and answered questions.

USACE Vicksburg District Commander Col. Christopher Klein welcomed students, administrators, and special guest Mayor George Flaggs Jr. before presenting an appreciation award to Frederick Leflore, principal, and Nicholas Dotson, assistant principal.

As one of the community’s leading technical organizations, the Vicksburg District traditionally supports local and surrounding educational institutions through the varied expertise of our diverse workforce. The district’s involvement in local and surrounding schools is helpful to the success of our educational systems. For almost 30 years, the Vicksburg District has partnered with the Vicksburg Warren School District to inform and inspire future leaders in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

