Vicksburg Farmer’s Market preparing for 2023 season

Published 12:56 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Fresh tomatoes are one of many fruits and vegetables for sale at the Vicksburg Farmer's Market each season. (Photo Submitted)

Warmer weather means farmers will soon be harvesting fresh produce. Therefore, in preparation for the Vicksburg Farmer’s Market, coordinator Rebecca Sigh held a meeting on April 11 with information on when the farmer’s market will open as well as specifics of what is expected of those who are interested in participating.

During the meeting, which was held at 801 South St., Sigh proposed opening the market on May 4 if farmers had adequate crops to sell.

“I would like to aim for the first weekend in May; however, I would like feedback from our farmers on how crops are,” Sigh said.

If farmers feel they have enough produce, she said they will proceed with the May 4 date, but if not, the Vicksburg Farmer’s Market would then look toward opening May 20.

Also addressed at the meeting was the importance of vendors being consistent.

“It is really important that we keep consistency and be ready to sell at 8 a.m. and try to make it every weekend. It is difficult to advertise what we have available or let our customers know what to expect if we are not consistent,” Sigh said.

The Vicksburg Farmer’s Market is located at the corner of Washington and Jackson streets, and for easy access for shoppers, Sigh said, roads around the market will be shut down during its entirety, meaning vendors will not be able to drive into the market late to unload or pack up early to leave.

“Driving in and out is a liability and unsafe to our customers and other vendors,” she said.

Last year, educational activities were offered for children who attended the Vicksburg Farmer’s Market, and they will again be offered this year, Sigh said. Currently, she is finalizing details and encouraged those with ideas to let her know.

In addition to the regularly scheduled Vicksburg Farmer’s Market, Sigh said vendors are also invited to participate in the Grace Christian Counseling Center’s vendor event, which is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 13 at Martin’s at Midtown, located on the corner of Belmont and Drummond streets.

Hours for the Vicksburg Farmer’s Market are from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays in May and June; 8 to 11 a.m. in July and from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays.

The Vicksburg Farmer’s Market was designed as a community gathering place, providing an opportunity for local farmers, gardeners, and vendors to sell fresh produce, other agricultural products, handmade food items, crafts and live plants to members of the general public.

For more information or a vendor application, call 601-529-7527, 601-634-4527 or email farmersmarketvicksburg@gmail.com.

