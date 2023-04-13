Warren County Land Records April 3 to April 10 Published 10:41 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period April 3 to April 10.

Warranty Deeds

*China Grove LLC to Douglas W. Aarons, Part of Southwest ¼ of Northwest ¼ of Section 10, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Joshua Folk to ADJ Folk Limited Co. LLC, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Ferris Farms Inc. to Clay Anthony, Lots 61, Sherwood Forest Subdivision.

*Emily M. Sullivan to Theresa Brooks, Darvin Sullivan and Billy D. Sullivan, Part of Section 29, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Burt’s Commercial Properties LLC to Robert Covington, Part of East ½ of East ½ of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Gerry White and Danielle White to Jeffrey C. (Carol) Chambers and Paula A. (Ann) Chambers, Part of Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 19, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Robert D. Forbes Jr. and Elizabeth Forbes Porter Joy to Robert D. Forbes Jr. and Sharon A. Forbes, Part of Section 23, Township 07 North, Range 4 West.

*Robert D. Forbes Jr. and Elizabeth Forbes Porter Joy to Joy E. Porter and Stanley D. Porter, Part of Section 31, Township 07 North, Range 4 West; Part of Section 32, Township 07 North, Range 4 West.

*Kam Properties LLC and SNL Company LLC to Demetris Davis Green, Part of Section 12, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Candice Hall to Kyle Scott Lemoine, Lot 21 and Part of Lot 22, Quarters Subdivision Part 1.

*Donald R. Hollis and Cynthia B. Hollis to Adam Neal, Lot 18, Enchanted Hills No. 1.

*Spencer Dale Hooks and Shelby Ann Hooks to 4 Hooks Farms Llc, Part of Northeast ¼ of Section 17 Choctaw District, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 8, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 9, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 9, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 16, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Richard Cowart Inc. to Robert William McRae and Victoria Whitney Vance McRae, Lot 48; Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Mary B. Randall to Jeanne R. Olson, Michael W. Randall, James Neil Randall and Martin Keith Randall, Block A, Lot 5, Grey Oaks Subdivision.

*Vera Wells to Todd F. Wilson, Lot 5, V&M Subdivision.



Deeds of Trust

*Adam Neal to Affordable Lending Group LLC, Lot 18, Enchanted Hills No. 1.

*Robert Covington to Andy L. Burt and Patricia A. Burt, Part of Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*C. Chris Collins and Teresa Collins to Cadence Bank, Lot 3, Woodlands.

*Jeffrey C. (Carol) Chambers and Paula A. (Ann) Chambers to Cornerstone Home Lending, Part of Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 19, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Regina M. (Mashaw) Coker to RiverHills Bank, Lot 2, C.H. Strong.

*Eddie Fleming to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Lot 29, Leland Pointe Subdivision.

*Demetris Davis Green and Johnny Green to United Wholesale Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 12, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*SLS Properties LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Southeast ¼ of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*HMA Contracting LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Part of Section 1 Choctaw District, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Sandra K. Smith to Secretary Housing and Urban Development, Lot 8, Tommy Jones Estates.

*Robert Hudson and Cynthia R. Hudson to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 47, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Kyle Scott Lemoine to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 21 and Part of Lot 22, Quarters Subdivision Part 1.

*William E. Penley and Tracy C. Penley to Quicken Loans LLC, Part of Northwest ¼ of Section 2, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Cassandra Reed to PennyMac Loan Services LLC, Lot 38, Lake Park Estates No. 6.

*Keyonia Torrain to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Lot 10, Skywood No. 1.

*James M. Tucker to USA-Rural Housing Service, Lot 18 and Part of Lot 19, Parkside Terrace.

Marriage Licenses

*Gregory Taylor Simmons, 27, McComb, Miss., to Rebecka Jordan Carruth, 27, McComb, Miss.

*Levorn Herron, 40, Mississippi, to Valerie Cheria Butler, 44, Mississippi.

*Fredrick D. Jones, 43, Hazelhurst, Miss., to Dorothy Denise Jones, 43, Mound Bayou, Miss.

*DeMarcus Derray Willis, 46, Louisiana, to Latisha Rollette Anderson, 43, Louisiana.

*Jack H. Leist, 68, Mississippi, to Johnette Y. Vaughan, 66, Mississippi.