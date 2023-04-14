17-year-old arrested, charged with first degree murder in Waltersville Estates shooting

Published 3:09 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

By Staff Reports

Markevius Devonte Sturdivant, 17, was arrested Friday and charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Shemar Jashad Smith Thursday night in Vicksburg. (Ben Martin/The Vicksburg Post)

One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in the Waltersville Estates neighborhood in Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Police Department on Friday arrested Markevius Devonte Sturdivant, 17, and charged him with first degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Shemar Jashad Smith. Both Sturdivant and Smith are Vicksburg residents.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Kings Drive in north Vicksburg, Thursday at about 9:40 p.m. Vicksburg E-911 received a call in reference to a disturbance. When police officers arrived on the scene, they found Smith in the 200 block of Walters Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Kings Drive and Walters Street run parallel to each other, and homes on each street sit back-to-back.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by Warren County coroner Doug Huskey.

VPD Deputy Chief Troy Kimble stated in Friday’s bond hearing that the department has video evidence linking Sturdivant to the murder.

Sturdivant appeared before Municipal Court judge Penn Lawson on Friday and received a $2 million bond. His case was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

More News

Supreme Court upholds conviction in Davenport death

Arthur Davis wins 2023 Second Congressional “Artistic Discovery” Art Competition

2023 Easter Coloring Contest Winners Announced

VWSD’s people of the year recognized

Print Article